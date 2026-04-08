Lisandro Martinez Injury: Set to play Monday

Martinez (calf) is looking to be an option for Monday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Michael Carrick. "To have Licha in and around it again is good. Obviously, Harry's going to miss the game, so we've got Licha back around it."

Martinez is on an upward trend and is looking to be fit again, as he continues to train at the camp in Dublin. This leaves him for a return against Leeds, still having a few more days to recover moving forward. The defender is a regular starter when fit, and with Harry Maguire suspended, he will likely return to that role immediately if deemed fit.