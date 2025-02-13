Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lisandro Martinez headshot

Lisandro Martinez Injury: Surgery successful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Martinez (knee) underwent successful ACL surgery, The Daily Mail reports.

Martinez's surgery went as well as can be expected and the defender now faces a lengthy recovery process. The timeline for ACL injuries is still generally around a year, though it's possible depending on the exact nature of the injury that Martinez could be back with six-to-eight months in a best-case scenario.

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now