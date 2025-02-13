Lisandro Martinez Injury: Surgery successful
Martinez (knee) underwent successful ACL surgery, The Daily Mail reports.
Martinez's surgery went as well as can be expected and the defender now faces a lengthy recovery process. The timeline for ACL injuries is still generally around a year, though it's possible depending on the exact nature of the injury that Martinez could be back with six-to-eight months in a best-case scenario.
