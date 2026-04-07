Lisandro Martinez Injury: Trains in full Tuesday
Martinez (calf) is back in full team training during the club's training camp in Dublin and is targeting a return for Monday's clash against Leeds United, according to the club.
Martinez has been sidelined since the draw with West Ham in February, missing five consecutive matches as United head into the final stretch of their Premier League season. The Argentine center-back's inclusion in the travelling squad and participation in full team sessions is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return, with Monday's home fixture against Leeds shaping up as his comeback date. Manchester United have Champions League football on the line for next season, making the return of one of their most important defensive figures an extremely timely boost for manager Michael Carrick's side.
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