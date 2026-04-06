Lisandro Martinez headshot

Lisandro Martinez Injury: Travels for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Martinez (calf) was in the traveling squad for a training camp in Dublin as he continues to work on his return, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN.

Martinez is continuing to progress from injury as he eyes a return in their next contest, traveling for a team training camp away from their home grounds. This likely sets him up for a return in the coming game, as he was already expected to play following the break. The only question that seems to remain is whether he will be fit enough to start against Leeds United on April 13.

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
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