Lisandro Martinez News: Expected to start for Argentina
Martinez is expected to start for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Martinez ended the season healthy and that should earn him a starting role in Argentina's backline, though it remains to be seen if it'll be next to Cristian Romero (knee) or Nicolas Otamendi. Martinez started in 13 of his 18 EPL outings for Manchester United and helped the Red Devils finish in third place in the standings while earning four clean sheets. His tenacity at the back should make him a lock-in starter for Lionel Scaloni's side.
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