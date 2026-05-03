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Lisandro Martinez News: Finally set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Martinez is no longer suspended and is an option for Manchester United again.

Martinez is set to return in the next match after a lengthy suspension, missing their past three games. This is major for the club and defense, adding back one of their best in the department as they try to close out on a UCL spot. He should return to a starting spot immediately, building up more fitness ahead of the World Cup after a lengthy injury before the ban.

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
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