Lisandro Martinez News: On bench in return
Martinez (thigh) is back in United's squad for Saturday's final friendly against AC Milan, making the bench, the club posted.
Martinez had missed the previous match against Leeds United, with coach Michael Carrick saying at the time he wasn't quite ready and was being held back specifically for this fixture. He was heavily involved in Argentina's World Cup run before suffering the thigh injury that sidelined him, contributing a goal and an assist over seven matches, and if fully fit by the start of the season, he figures to reclaim his undisputed role in the Red Devils' back line.
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