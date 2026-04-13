Lisandro Martinez News: Sent off Monday
Martinez received a straight red card during the second half of Monday's match against Leeds.
Martinez left his team with 10 men after being shown the red card due to violent conduct in the game that marked his first appearance since Feb. 10 following his recovery from a calf issue. The defender must now serve at least a three-match suspension, adding to the squad's problems while Matthijs De Ligt (back) continues to deal with an injury, although Harry Maguire should be back from his own suspension for the next visit to Chelsea.
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