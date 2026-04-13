Lisandro Martinez headshot

Lisandro Martinez News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Martinez (calf) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Leeds United.

Martinez has been trending towards a return for the past week or so after attending a training camp with his teammates, now fit enough to start immediately. This is a major boost to the club after not having him available for much of the season due to separate injuries, likely to remain a starter until the last match of the campaign if he can remain fit.

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
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