Lisandro Martinez News: Starting Monday
Martinez (calf) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Leeds United.
Martinez has been trending towards a return for the past week or so after attending a training camp with his teammates, now fit enough to start immediately. This is a major boost to the club after not having him available for much of the season due to separate injuries, likely to remain a starter until the last match of the campaign if he can remain fit.
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