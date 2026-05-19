Livan Burcu News: Credited with assist in win

Burcu assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 win versus FC Augsburg.

Burcu was credited with an assist in Union's third goal, though he simply connected on a short pass with Andras Schafer, who blasted an unstoppable shot into the upper 90 past Finn Dahmen. Burcu recorded a goal and an assist in his last three league appearances, but those would end up being the lone goal contributions he recorded throughout the 2025/26 campaign.