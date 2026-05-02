Livan Burcu News: Scores as substitute against Koln

Burcu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Koln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Burcu fired a right-footed strike from outside the box to level the scoring in the 89th minute of Saturday's matchup. While he didn't generate high numbers after coming off the bench in the second half, the goal represented his first direct contribution over 16 appearances in the current Bundesliga campaign. He'll push for more consistent playing time in the competition with attackers such as Ilyas Ansah, Andrej Ilic and Andras Schafer.