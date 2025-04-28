Lloyd Kelly Injury: Picks up thigh injury
Kelly has been diagnosed with a low-grade right hamstring strain, Juventus announced.
Kelly will be re-evaluated in 10 days but will most likely be sidelined for a while longer and skip three or four fixtures. If Federico Gatti (fibula) doesn't return earlier, the coach will have to adapt a player to the backline or change the scheme since there are no other healthy defenders in the squad.
