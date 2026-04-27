Lloyd Kelly News: Decent performance versus Milan
Kelly generated one cross (zero accurate), one interception and two clearances and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus AC Milan.
Kelly was on point in the back in the fourth clean sheet on the trot for Juventus, but didn't fill the stat sheet. He has registered six tackles (five won), two interceptions and 12 clearances during the ongoing strong stretch for the whole defense.
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