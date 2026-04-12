Lloyd Kelly News: Excellent display against Atalanta

Kelly won three of four tackles and had eight clearances, one interception and one shot (zero on target) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atalanta.

Kelly had his most convincing showing in a while, recording a new season high in clearances and matching the one in tackles, while doing his part in stopping the adversaries. He has logged at least one clearance in 10 straight rounds, accumulating 33 and adding 13 tackles (10 won), five interceptions and four blocks, with three clean sheets, over that stretch.