Lloyd Kelly News: Quiet stat line in clean sheet
Kelly registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Frosinone.
Kelly did not put up much on the stat sheet and struggled in duels, winning just one of five, while managing only two clearances defensively. Still, the center back stayed composed alongside Bremer and helped Juventus preserve the clean sheet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lloyd Kelly See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 1, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 1, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 13November 29, 2024
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12November 18, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12November 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lloyd Kelly See More