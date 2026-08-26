Lloyd Kelly headshot

Lloyd Kelly News: Quiet stat line in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kelly registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Frosinone.

Kelly did not put up much on the stat sheet and struggled in duels, winning just one of five, while managing only two clearances defensively. Still, the center back stayed composed alongside Bremer and helped Juventus preserve the clean sheet.

Lloyd Kelly
Juventus
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