Lloyd Kelly News: Sent off against Galatasaray

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kelly received a straight red card in the 49th minute of Wednesday's 3-2 win over Galatasaray after registering one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (one won) and two clearances.

Kelly was expelled for landing on an opponent's leg after leaping in the air. He'll serve his ban next season as Juventus have eliminated. He has tallied at least one clearance in four meetings in a row, piling up 15 and posting four tackles (three won), two interceptions and two blocks in that stretch, with no clean sheets.

