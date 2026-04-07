Lloyd Kelly News: Sets up teammate versus Genoa

Kelly assisted once to go with two clearances and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.

Kelly didn't put up great numbers in the back, but he contributed to the clean sheet nonetheless and teed up Gleison Bremer's opening goal with a flick-on. It's his second helper of the year. He has notched at least one clearance in nine fixtures in a row, piling up 25 and adding nine tackles (seven won), four interceptions and four blocks and helping blank the opponents twice over that span.