Lloyd Kelly News: Sets up teammate versus Genoa
Kelly assisted once to go with two clearances and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.
Kelly didn't put up great numbers in the back, but he contributed to the clean sheet nonetheless and teed up Gleison Bremer's opening goal with a flick-on. It's his second helper of the year. He has notched at least one clearance in nine fixtures in a row, piling up 25 and adding nine tackles (seven won), four interceptions and four blocks and helping blank the opponents twice over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lloyd Kelly See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 1, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 1, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 13November 29, 2024
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12November 18, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12November 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lloyd Kelly See More