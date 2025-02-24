Lloyd Kelly News: Standout defensive performer

Kelly had one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Kelly made one tackle (one won) and led the clean sheet effort with six clearances Sunday as Juventus kept Cagliari at-bay in a 1-0 victory. Kelly has performed amiably since moving to Serie A on loan from Newcastle. Over his first four appearances (three starts) for Juventus, the defender has made 23 clearances and four blocks while contributing to one clean sheet.