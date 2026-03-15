Lloyd Kelly News: Wins three tackles against Udinese
Kelly registered four tackles (three won) and two clearances and drew two fouls in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.
Kelly made a quick return to the XI after making way for Federico Gatti last week and contributed to the clean sheet with a tidy showing in the back. He hadn't helped secure one in nine contests. He has tallied at least one clearance in seven games in a row, amassing 21 and adding nine tackles (seven won), three interceptions and three blocks during that stretch.
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