Lloyd Kelly News: Wins two tackles versus Bologna
Kelly registered two tackles (two won), 45 touches and one chance craeted in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.
Kelly wasn't very busy in the back, as Juventus controlled the pace and the ball for most of the game. He ended a ten-match streak with at least one clearance in this one. He has helped secure four clean sheets in the last five matches, accruing 10 tackles (eight won), two interceptions and 14 clearances.
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