Lloyd Kelly headshot

Lloyd Kelly News: Workmanlike in Lecce fixxture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kelly recorded one tackle (one won) and six clearances and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.

Kelly assembled a routine stat line while helping his team secure its fifth clean sheet in the last six rounds. He has tallied at least one clearance in three straight contests, accumulating nine and recording three tackles (two won), one interception and one block over that span.

Lloyd Kelly
Juventus
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