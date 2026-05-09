Lloyd Kelly News: Workmanlike in Lecce fixxture
Kelly recorded one tackle (one won) and six clearances and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.
Kelly assembled a routine stat line while helping his team secure its fifth clean sheet in the last six rounds. He has tallied at least one clearance in three straight contests, accumulating nine and recording three tackles (two won), one interception and one block over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lloyd Kelly See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 1, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 1, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 13November 29, 2024
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12November 18, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12November 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lloyd Kelly See More