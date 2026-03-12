Logan Costa Injury: Aims return in April

Costa (knee) was spotted training partially with the team a few weeks ago and will need several more weeks of training before returning to the matchday squad in April, according to coach Marcelino Total.

Costa still needs several more weeks of training as he completes the final stage of his ACL rehab, with his return currently targeted for around April. The defender was spotted taking part in partial team training a few weeks ago and will aim to ramp up his workload in the coming weeks as he pushes to be fully fit for Villarreal's final stretch of the season. Costa had been a regular starter for the Yellow Submarine before suffering the long-term injury and could be in line to battle his way back into that role once he's back up to full speed.