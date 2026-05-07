Logan Costa Injury: Misses training, available Sunday

Costa (knee) did not train Thursday due to load management but is fit for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to A Punt Esports.

Costa has had a deeply disrupted campaign due to injury and his latest absence from training is another unwelcome development for Villarreal although it was confirmed to be only workload management. His situation is still particularly worth monitoring ahead of the World Cup this summer, where he is expected to be a key starter for Cape Verde, making any further setbacks a cause for real concern both for club and country.