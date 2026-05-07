Logan Costa Injury: Misses training, doubtful Sunday

Costa (knee) did not train Thursday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, raising fresh concerns about his fitness heading into the final stretch of the season, according to A Punt Esports.

Costa has had a deeply disrupted campaign due to injury and his latest absence from training is another unwelcome development for Villarreal with so little time remaining. His situation is particularly worth monitoring ahead of the World Cup this summer, where he is expected to be a key starter for Cape Verde, making any further setbacks a cause for real concern both for club and country. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Mallorca.