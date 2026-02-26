Logan Costa Injury: Returns to group training
Costa (knee) was spotted training with the group Thursday, according to Javier Mata of Diario AS.
Seeing Costa back with the group is undoubtedly positive for Villarreal, but the center-back still has to clear several hurdles before being deemed ready to play. He has a chance to return to action before the end of the 2025/26 season if he continues to progress well in his recovery.
