Logan Costa News: Returns to squad

Costa (knee) was unused off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Costa is finally back in the squad this season after ACL surgery halted him from starting the campaign. This does mark his first appearance on the team sheet all season, but he is yet to find minutes, still unused the entire 90 in his return. Either way, this is good news as he looks ahead, available for the final few games of the season and having a clean bill of health heading into summer. He started in 28 of his 32 appearances last season, so he hopes to see a start in the final five games of the season.