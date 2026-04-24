Logan Farrington Injury: Could miss Seattle game

Farrington is doubtful to face Seattle Sounders on Saturday due to a lower body injury, per the MLS player availability report.

Farrington's status is up in the air, and that's a concern for his fantasy value. Considering that Petar Musa (lower body) is also questionable, this situation might allow Patrickson Delgado to play in an offensive role unless a young striker is relied on. Farrington has been in and out of the starting lineup lately, but he recorded at least one shot in each of his nine league appearances this year, scoring four goals an an assist in that period.