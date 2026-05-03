Logan Farrington headshot

Logan Farrington News: Assists off bench versus RBNY

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Farrington assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Farrington drew the goalkeeper out and crossed for Sam Sarver's 88th-minute goal during a short outing. The striker recorded a direct contribution for the first time since April 4, adding to his totals of four goals and two assists over 10 matches. He returned from a lower body issue that forced him to miss the previous game, but he was used as a substitute with Petar Musa featuring as a lone No. 9 this time.

Logan Farrington
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now