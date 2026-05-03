Logan Farrington News: Assists off bench versus RBNY

Farrington assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Farrington drew the goalkeeper out and crossed for Sam Sarver's 88th-minute goal during a short outing. The striker recorded a direct contribution for the first time since April 4, adding to his totals of four goals and two assists over 10 matches. He returned from a lower body issue that forced him to miss the previous game, but he was used as a substitute with Petar Musa featuring as a lone No. 9 this time.