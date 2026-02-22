Logan Farrington News: Goal and assist in win
Farrington scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Toronto FC.
Farrington made his presence felt all night, firing four shots and finding the net while also providing the key cross that Musa converted for the winner.The forward started only 19 games last season, recording five goals and three assists. He is off to a great start to increase those numbers this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now