Logan Farrington News: Nets brace Saturday
Farrington scored two goals from four shots (two on goal) during Saturday's 4-3 win over Houston.
Farrington scored the opening two goals of the match in the 6th and 14th minutes while leading Dallas with his four shots, but also seven clearances.. The goals were the first since the opening match of the season on February 22nd for Farrington as he's combined for seven shots and two crosses over his last three appearances.
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