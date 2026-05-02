Logan Farrington headshot

Logan Farrington News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Farrington (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls.

Farrington will be available but only as a substitute, with Petar Musa featuring as a lone striker. The fit-again player has had a decent campaign, notching four goals and adding one assist throughout nine MLS appearances, so he should offer offensive strength if required at some point of the match.

Logan Farrington
FC Dallas
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