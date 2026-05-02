Logan Farrington News: On bench Saturday
Farrington (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls.
Farrington will be available but only as a substitute, with Petar Musa featuring as a lone striker. The fit-again player has had a decent campaign, notching four goals and adding one assist throughout nine MLS appearances, so he should offer offensive strength if required at some point of the match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now