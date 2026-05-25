Logan Farrington News: Opens scoring on Saturday

Farrington scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Farrington opened the scoring with a well-placed spot kick in the 12th minute. He also recorded one tackle, one clearance, and one interception. He has now scored twice in the last three games and has contributed to eight goals this campaign. His next match will be in July, following the conclusion of the World Cup.