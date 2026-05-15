Logan Farrington News: Scores in 3-2 defeat

Farrington scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Farrington scored his fifth goal of the season in his first start in the last five Dallas games as they lost 3-2 to Vancouver. He took three shots in the game for the first time since early April. He also created a chance in the game for the second time in his last three appearances, where he has only played 92 minutes.