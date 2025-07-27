Logan Ndenbe News: Three shots and four crosses as sub

Ndenbe had three shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Ndenbe came on as a sub with 30 minutes remaining and tried to help his team to come back from a 2-0 deficit. He took three shots, which made it nine across the last three games, and was able to get two on target. He also attempted four crosses, which was his most since the beginning of April.