Loic Bade Injury: Forced off injured

Bade was forced off in the 68th minute of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin due to an apparent thigh injury and was replaced by Jonas Hofmann. The Frenchman will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center-back had recently been used in a reserve role, so his absence should not have a major impact if confirmed, with Jarell Quansah expected to start in defense.