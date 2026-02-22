Loic Bade Injury: Out a few weeks

Bade is out for the next few weeks due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Bade will not be an option for the next three to four weeks, as the defender is suffering from a thigh injury. This is a rough loss for the club, as he started in their last outing and has started in 16 of their 19 league games this season. This will leave the club to have Edmond Tapsoba and Jarell Quansah to start in the defense, with Axel Tape as the next man up moving forward.