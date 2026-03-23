Loic Bade Injury: Starts to train with team

Bade (thigh) was back in team training to begin the international break, according to his club.

Bade was set to miss a few weeks and has now been out for around a month, still recovering from a thigh injury. However, the defender is back in training with his teammates, seeing some major progress towards a return. If this trend continues, he will likely be ready for action on the other side of the break, facing Wolfsburg on April 4.