Loic Bade headshot

Loic Bade Injury: Starts to train with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Bade (thigh) was back in team training to begin the international break, according to his club.

Bade was set to miss a few weeks and has now been out for around a month, still recovering from a thigh injury. However, the defender is back in training with his teammates, seeing some major progress towards a return. If this trend continues, he will likely be ready for action on the other side of the break, facing Wolfsburg on April 4.

Loic Bade
Bayer Leverkusen
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