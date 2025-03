Bade generated one tackle (one won) and 12 clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Bade stood strong in the defense Saturday, notching one tackle won, a block and 12 clearances in the draw, with his 12 clearances leading the match. He continues to be a regular starter, notching 21 interceptions, 39 tackles and 96 clearances in 21 appearances this season.