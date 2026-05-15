Loic Nego Injury: Calf issue clouds season finale

Nego is a doubt for Sunday's season finale against Lorient due to a calf injury, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Nego's potential absence is an untimely blow for Le Havre heading into the final fixture of their season, with the club assessing his condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff before making a final call on his involvement against the Merlus at the Stade Oceane. If Nego had to miss the clash, Arouna Sangante could start again on the right flank.