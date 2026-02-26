Loic Nego Injury: Dealing with injury

Nego (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against PSG due to injury, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to Doyens Media.

Nego picked up an undisclosed injury and has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against PSG. The right-back is expected to undergo further evaluation early next week to determine the full extent of the issue, but in the meantime, his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the lineup since he's been a clear-cut starter. With a change now required in the starting XI, Timothee Pembele and Fode Doucoure emerge as the most likely candidates to step in on the right side of the back line.