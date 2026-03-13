Loic Nego Injury: Late fitness call

Nego (undisclosed) resumed team training Friday and will be a late fitness call for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Nego returned to full team training for the first time Friday and will be a late fitness call ahead of Sunday's clash against the Gones. The right full-back has been an undisputed starter whenever he's fit and will push to reclaim his spot in the starting XI if he gets the green light. If he's not cleared to go, Stephan Zagadou or Timothee Pembele are the most likely candidates to step into the role.