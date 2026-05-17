Loic Nego News: Available Sunday

Nego (calf) has been named in the squad for Sunday's season finale against Lorient, according to the club.

Nego's inclusion is an encouraging development after the calf injury had put his availability for the final fixture in doubt earlier in the week. The right-back's presence in the matchday squad gives coach Didier Digard his preferred option on that side of the defense, with Arouna Sangante now likely to revert to a depth role for the clash at the Stade Oceane.