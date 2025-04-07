Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Loic Nego headshot

Loic Nego News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Nego registered one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Montpellier.

Nego created one chance and recorded one cross in Sunday's win, but his more important production came on the other end of the pitch. He kept his third clean sheet of the season and his first since Jan. 3. Nego won three tackles, intercepted one pass, made three clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Loic Nego
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now