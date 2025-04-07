Loic Nego News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Nego registered one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Montpellier.

Nego created one chance and recorded one cross in Sunday's win, but his more important production came on the other end of the pitch. He kept his third clean sheet of the season and his first since Jan. 3. Nego won three tackles, intercepted one pass, made three clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.