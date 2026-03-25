Loic Williams News: Signing with Rapids

Williams has completed a transfer to Colorado from Granada, according to his new club.

Williams is sending his talents to MLS play in the next step of his career, with the defender inking a deal with Colorado through 2029/30, with an option for the 2030/31 season. However, he will not join his new club until the summer, joining after Granda's season and when he receives his visa. The 24-year-old enters as a solid additon who should push for time immediately, recording 14 clean sheets in 62 appearances over the past two seasons with Granda.