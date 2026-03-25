Loic Williams News: Signing with Rapids
Williams has completed a transfer to Colorado from Granada, according to his new club.
Williams is sending his talents to MLS play in the next step of his career, with the defender inking a deal with Colorado through 2029/30, with an option for the 2030/31 season. However, he will not join his new club until the summer, joining after Granda's season and when he receives his visa. The 24-year-old enters as a solid additon who should push for time immediately, recording 14 clean sheets in 62 appearances over the past two seasons with Granda.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now