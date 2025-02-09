Lois Openda News: Four shots in win

Openda generated four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Openda shot four times and was desperate for a goal during Sunday's win, but he just couldn't find the back of the net. The striker was excellent causing issues for the St. Pauli defense throughout the match even if he lacked end product. Openda should have the chance to thrive in the coming weeks against weaker opposition.