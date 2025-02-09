Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lois Openda headshot

Lois Openda News: Four shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Openda generated four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Openda shot four times and was desperate for a goal during Sunday's win, but he just couldn't find the back of the net. The striker was excellent causing issues for the St. Pauli defense throughout the match even if he lacked end product. Openda should have the chance to thrive in the coming weeks against weaker opposition.

Lois Openda
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now