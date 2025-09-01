Openda will likely be signed permanently next year if he avoids serious injuries. He's coming off a down year during which he posted nine goals and five assists in 33 Bundesliga matches, adding 78 shots (33 on target), 28 chances created and 27 crosses (two accurate), while he had surpassed the 20-goal threshold in scoring in the previous two campaigns. He'll divvy up minutes with Jonathan David, Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova in all three roles of the trident.