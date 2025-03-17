Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lois Openda headshot

Lois Openda News: Nets Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Openda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Borussia Dortmund.

Openda found the back of the net during Saturday's win, scoring on his only shot on goal. The striker didn't get on the ball too much, but when he did he was immensely threatening. Openda has slowed down somewhat in recent weeks, but he still offers massive upside in an elite Leipzig attack that is now getting back fit.

Lois Openda
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now