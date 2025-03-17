Lois Openda News: Nets Saturday

Openda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Borussia Dortmund.

Openda found the back of the net during Saturday's win, scoring on his only shot on goal. The striker didn't get on the ball too much, but when he did he was immensely threatening. Openda has slowed down somewhat in recent weeks, but he still offers massive upside in an elite Leipzig attack that is now getting back fit.