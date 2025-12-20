Openda got the call over Jonathan David, returning to the XI after four matches, was lively throughout the game and nudged it in the empty net on a generous feed by Weston McKennie in the second half, doubling his team's lead. It's his second goal of the season. He and Jonathan David will divvy up the minutes at the position for the foreseeable future, as Dusan Vlahovic (thigh) is out long-term. He has fired two shots in each of the last three matches (two on target), adding five key passes and four tackles (two won).