Lois Openda

Lois Openda News: Takes five shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Openda had five off-target shots and created three chances during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Openda was very active up front but had another rough day as none of his shots found the target for the fourth time over his last six games. At least the forward scored in the other two games during this stretch but his eight goals over 26 appearances are a bit disappointing after his production throughout the previous campaign.

Lois Openda
RB Leipzig
