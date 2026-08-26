Lorenz Assignon Injury: Nearing full return

Assignon (shoulder) is close to making a full return to team training but remains limited to partial sessions, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Lorenz is close to fully rejoining the team. He's currently only taking part in partial training."

Assignon is nearing the final stage of his recovery from a shoulder injury after progressing to partial team training. The right-back has yet to resume unrestricted work with his teammates, however, and coach Sebastian Hoeness did not provide a specific timeline for when he will be fully reintegrated. Josha Vagnoman is expected to continue in the starting role at right-back while Assignon remains unavailable.